A present of Hazmat suits

Wilson Health Public Safety Liaison Woody Goffinett, of Bellbrook, demonstrates how to put on one of the 300 hazmat suits, left, in boxes that were handed over to Wilson Health by the Shelby County United way on Wednesday, April 8. The suits were part of 700 donated by Matt Kriegel and the Kriegel Family from Lima. The suits were transported to Shelby County by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two hundred of the suits were given to the Sidney Fire Department and the last 200 suits were given to Shelby County volunteer EMT/paramedic departments. The Kriegel family donated over 7,500 Hazmat suits that were split up among Shelby, Allen, Hardin, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert Putnam, Miami, and Logan Counties. The number of Hazmat suits a a county got was determined by the counties’ population. Shelby County United Way President and C.E.O. Scott Barr dropped off the suits at Wilson Health.