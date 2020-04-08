COVID-19 confirmed cases in Shelby County up to 22

SIDNEY — More information is being provided by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department about the county residents who have tested positive for the coronavisus (COVID-19).

In Thursday’s updated information, the department reported 26% of the reported positive cases involve healthcare and first responders. The county currently has 22 people who have tested positive.

The 20th, 21st and 22nd cases, which were reported after the daily update was posted on Facebook, are two women in their 50s and one man in his 50s. Eight men and 14 women have tested positive.

Of the 19 included on the daily update who have tested positive, six have recovered while 13 are still showing symptoms of the virus.

Five people have been hospitalized while 14 have not been hospitalized.

The ages of the people who have tested positive range from their 20s to their 70s.

The other 19 cases in the county include:

• A woman in her 50s

• A man in his 50s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 40s

• A man in his 60s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 20s

• A woman in her 40s

• A man in his 60s

• A woman in her 30s

• A man in his 70s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 20s

• A woman in her 30s

• A man in his 40s

• A woman in her 70s

• A man in his 30s

• A man in his 60s

Upon notification of a positive COVID-19 case, health department staff will begin a thorough investigation by contacting the person who tested positive and obtaining a list of that person’s close contacts. Those people are then contacted and advised that they need to quarantine at home and monitor symptoms.

No additional personal information about the residents will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.

In Auglaize County, there are eight positive cases with three hospitalization. Those testing positive are a 21-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, a 49-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman.

Darke County has 41 positive cases with 14 deaths recorded. There are three hospitalizations. In Miami County, there have been 12 deaths and 37 hospitalizations and 107 positive cases. Logan County has five positive cases with one hospitalization.

As of 2 p.m., Wednesday, the state of Ohio is reporting 5,148 positive cases in the state with 1,495 people hospitalized with 472 ICU admissions. There have been 193 deaths.

The state of Ohio has placed restrictions on gatherings and businesses to prevent the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. The health department suggests people take the following precautions:

• Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Cover your coughs and sneezes

• Stay at home if you are sick

• Avoid exposure to others who are sick

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

• Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surface.

• Follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_22-cases-1.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_4-8Update-3.jpg