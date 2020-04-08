A Sidney Firefighter puts out a travel trailer fire out behind a house at 1978 Miami River Road at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8. The trailer was almost completely destroyed by the fire. The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Trailer destroyed in fire
