125 years

April 9, 1895

Members of council at their regular meeting last night gave first reading to the gas ordinance which calls for the Miami Valley Gas and Fuel Co. to furnish natural gas for residential and industrial use in Sidney at a cost of not more than 25 cents per 1000 cubic feet. The charge is to include all costs, including meter rental. To become effective July 1 the ordinance will be in effect for three years.

———

The election to select members of the school board at Anna was held yesterday. The ladies took quite an active part, casting 48 votes. Mrs. C.W.B. Harbour was the first lady to vote. The election resulted in the selection of P.W. Young and Mrs. J.W. Davis.

100 years ago

April 9, 1920

A new salary schedule for teachers was adopted by the Sidney Board of Education at its meeting last evening. The new schedule provides a range of $800 to $1,200 for grade school teachers, and $1,000 to $1,600 for high school teachers. The new state law sets $800 as a minimum for all school teachers.

———

Members of the junior class at Sidney High School presented “Mrs. Temple’s Telegram” as their class play last night at the school auditorium. Members of the class include: Esther Ehrhardt, Walter McMillin, Hazel Butler, Wilson Kraft, Zelma Sargeant, Virgil Wiley, Mildred Watson, Oliver Eisenhut, and Henry Stockstill.

75 years ago

April 9, 1945

Sidney and Shelby County school children will become war bond salesmen under a program mapped to stimulate interest in the Seventh War Bond campaign which will get under way in a few weeks. Students will distribute pledge cards to their parents and other adults in their neighborhood in a move to enlist support for “E” bond sales.

———

Mrs. Jeanet McDermott Koenig, Australian war bide of Staff Sgt. Emerson Koenig, of Botkins, was to arrive today to join her husband who has been back in the states since last August for treatment of a serious leg injury from shrapnel. He is presently on furlough at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Koenig in Botkins.

50 years ago

April 9, 1970

Officers were installed when the members of the Fort Loramie FFA held their regular meeting in March. Ken Ernst is president; Leo Borchers, vice president; Roger Bertke, secretary; Bob Echols, treasurer; Myron Gaier, reporter; Mel Fullenkamp, sentinel.

———

CINCINNATI – Construction and labor problems which have plagued the new riverfront stadium here may force the Cincinnati Reds to ask for the July 14 All-Star baseball game to be played elsewhere. The July 14 classic was to be one of the first events in the new stadium which was scheduled to be open by June 30 of this year.

25 years ago

April 9, 1995

Russia head boys basketball coach Paul Bremigan, who guided the Raiders from a 5-5 record at one point to a 19-7 finish and a spot in the regional championship game, has been named the Shelby County League Coach of the Year, it was announced this morning. The announcement was made by Fort Loramie head coach Dan Hegemier, who handled the voting by the seven boys’ coaches in the SCL: “The vote was nearly unanimous for Paul,” said Hegemier. “And I think he is very deserving.”

———

Two Sidney City Schools principals plan to transfer from their current jobs to classroom teachers in the 1995-96 school year. Thomas Roll, principal of Bridgeview Middle School, and Judi Bergman York, principal of Whittier Elementary School, have announced their resignations effective at the end of the 1994-95 schools year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

