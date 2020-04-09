Health Dept. reports 23rd COVID-19 case

SIDNEY — The 23rd positive case of the coronavisus (COVID-19) in Shelby County was reported Thursday morning on the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page.

Thursday’s case is a woman in her 40s.

The ages of the people who have tested positive range from their 20s to their 70s.

The other 22 cases in the county include:

• A woman in her 50s

• A woman in her 50s

• A man in his 40s

• A woman in her 50s

• A man in his 50s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 40s

• A man in his 60s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 20s

• A woman in her 40s

• A man in his 60s

• A woman in her 30s

• A man in his 70s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 20s

• A woman in her 30s

• A man in his 40s

• A woman in her 70s

• A man in his 30s

• A man in his 60s

Upon notification of a positive COVID-19 case, health department staff will begin a thorough investigation by contacting the person who tested positive and obtaining a list of that person’s close contacts. Those people are then contacted and advised that they need to quarantine at home and monitor symptoms.

No additional personal information about the residents will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.