Airstream donates 20,000 gloves to first responders

JACKSON CENTER — During a time when needed most, Airstream of Jackson Center, Ohio, fulfills the needs of the local responders again.

On Monday, April 6, 2020, Chief Chuck Wirick of the Jackson Center Police Department was contacted by Mark Beckman, Manufacturing Engineering/Maintenance manager with Airstream of Jackson Center. Beckman asked if the police department was in need of Nitrile exam gloves to help combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Beckman said he had several cases of XL gloves that he was willing to donate to the department.

“I advised Mr. Beckman that we would accept the gloves as we are currently down to our last boxes. He was further advised that our current order has been placed on back order with no foreseeable delivery date. Mr. Beckman stated that he would have them delivered to us.” said Wirick.

Upon delivery, the department was greeted with 20 cases of XL Nitrile gloves.

“This generous donation provides us with 20,000 gloves to protect the responders here in Jackson Center and now the surrounding first responders in the county,” said Wirick. “I reached out to Cheri Drinkwine, Shelby County EMA director in an effort to make sure that the Shelby County responders are receiving the gloves they need.”