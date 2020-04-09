A familiar face

Betty Paulus, left, of Russia, talks with her brother, Ken Zircher, who lives with his wife Peg Zircher, at Landings of Sidney, an assisted living facility. Paulus stopped by on Wednesday, April 8, to raise the spirits of her brother and sister-in-law. Like all local assisted living facilities Landings of Sidney is not allowing visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to medical officials, the virus which is more dangerous for the elderly. The Landings of Sidney Facebook page has a video of people singing “God Bless America” while dancing with flags to entertain a resident watching from a window.