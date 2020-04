Signs of encampment under bridge

A makeshift toilet under the bridge.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_Homeless.jpg A makeshift toilet under the bridge.

A fort like structure, as seen on Thursday, April 9, has been built under the S 4th Avenue bridge which goes over a no longer used section of railroad just south of West Court Street. A makeshift toilet on the other side of the tracks could also be seen.