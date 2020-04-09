Posted on by

A safe distance birthday greeting

,

A line of 7-8 cars drives past the house of Pastor Michael Mitchell while honking on Thursday, April 9. The cars were doing the drive-by to celebrate the pastor’s birthday. The house is located at 2401 Wells Road. Mitchell is the pastor at Maplewood United Methodist Church.

A line of 7-8 cars drives past the house of Pastor Michael Mitchell while honking on Thursday, April 9. The cars were doing the drive-by to celebrate the pastor’s birthday. The house is located at 2401 Wells Road. Mitchell is the pastor at Maplewood United Methodist Church.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A safe distance birthday greeting

A line of 7-8 cars drives past the house of Pastor Michael Mitchell while honking on Thursday, April 9. The cars were doing the drive-by to celebrate the pastor’s birthday. The house is located at 2401 Wells Road. Mitchell is the pastor at Maplewood United Methodist Church.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_SDN041020BirthdayDrive.jpgA line of 7-8 cars drives past the house of Pastor Michael Mitchell while honking on Thursday, April 9. The cars were doing the drive-by to celebrate the pastor’s birthday. The house is located at 2401 Wells Road. Mitchell is the pastor at Maplewood United Methodist Church. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News