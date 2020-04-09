A line of 7-8 cars drives past the house of Pastor Michael Mitchell while honking on Thursday, April 9. The cars were doing the drive-by to celebrate the pastor’s birthday. The house is located at 2401 Wells Road. Mitchell is the pastor at Maplewood United Methodist Church.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A safe distance birthday greeting
