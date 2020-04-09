Botkins Board of Education hires summer tutors

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education hired summer tutors among other actions during its April 8 meeting.

The board hired Kristina Paul, Kendra Berryman, Erin Hayes, Katie Hemmert and Becky Walters as summer school tutors. It also hired Erin Maier as a summer school tutor through the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, and it hired Rob Berryman as a summer school coordinator and tutor.

The board hired students Olivia Jones, Nathan Schneider and Averie Thorpe as summer custodians, tech aides and office help. It also hired Brad Bergman as the 2019-20 youth league basketball coordinator.

Botkins’ Board of Education approved a $20,000 transfer from the general fund to the textbook set aside fund for future class supplies and textbook expenses.

It also approved a then and now purchase order with Donald A. Sommer, Inc., for emergency snow removal in the amount of $7,475.

The board approved the list of graduates of the class of 2020 as presented, pending completion of all necessary course work.

The board of education approved the 7-12 handbook, K-6 handbook, volunteer handbook, classified handbook and faculty handbook for the 2020-21 school year as presented.

The Park Board reported the playground is closed. The scholarship committee reported it held a meeting via a Zoom video conference.

The Louise Sheets committee reported its meeting was canceled. It sent out information and awarded $70,000.

The board entered executive session to consider the employment, appointment, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official. No action was taken.