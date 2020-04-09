COVID-19 changes continue in county

SIDNEY — As the stay-at-home order continues, temporary closures and cancellations by businesses and organizations are still in the news.

Two Sidney downtown restaurants announced on their Facebook pages that they will be closing after providing carry-our serivice since the stay-at-home order started.

Murphy’s Craftbar + Kitchen announced on Facebook that the restaurant is closing temporarily beginning next week.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Murphy’s Crafbar ) Kitch will be closing temporarily, including carry out, effective next week (April 6),” the owners posted on April 4. “We want to stress to you all that this community has shown a tremendous amount of support over the past few weeks and we are not making this decision out of a lack of business, but because we feel we must protect our staff and customers.

“We’ve spent the last few years building a hospitality company with one goal in mind: to provide the best possible customer experience. We are founded on quality,consistency and daily execution of hospitality. Government permitting we will reopen as soon as possible with full service dining and carry out. There is a lot of uncertainity in this difficult time but one thing is for sure, we will be back. We will b e stronger and we will do it together. Until then, be safe, stay home and be smart,” they wrote.

The Bridge Restaurant announced Wednesday that it is remporarily closing due to the pandemic.

“The Bridge Restaurant would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming response the past few weeks for ordering carry out or delivery,” the owners posted on Facebook. “At this time we are suspending carrying out/delivery. We are focusing on the health of the community and the employees of The Bridge Restaurant. We are evaluating the current situation on a regular basis with safety of everyone’s health as the number one priority. We will post on our website and Facebook pages as we proceed through this serious matter. Again, thank you and prayers for families that have been affected by the current situation. God Bless.”

Shelby County Annex hours

Effective Monday, April 13, the Shelby County Annex will be operating with restricted hours. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday. These hours will be in effect until further notice.

Garage sales rescheduled

BOTKINS — The Botkins Commonity Garage Sales, originally planned for May 8-9, has been resculed to Aug. 28-29.