125 years

April 10, 1895

The Peoples Savings and Loan Association has added another feature to its method of loaning money. It is a straight mortgage loan, due in one, two, three, four, or five years, at current rates of interest payable semi-annually or annually. Heretofore, association loans were confined to a weekly or monthly basis that paid the interest and part of the principal.

The annual reunion and banquet which each year marks a year’s progress in the advancement of Masonry in Sidney was held last evening by Temperance Lodge. More than 250 Masons and their friends were present for the affair.

100 years ago

April 10, 1920

Members of city council will consider the matter of daylight saving time at their meeting Monday evening. There has been considerable discussion over the proposal, but nothing has been done about it. Friends of daylight saving and those opposed are expected to be at the council session in force.

———

Harry Vandegrift and Elmer Crusey will go to Indianapolis on Monday to attend the Eastman School of Advanced Photography. Mr. Vandegrift will study the portrait phase, and Mr. Crusey the commercial side of the business.

75 years ago

April 10, 1945

Robert F. Kaser was named president of the Sidney Rotary club during the annual election of officers held Monday noon. Serving with him will be, Jerome Wagner, vice president; Cable Wagner, secretary-treasurer, and William Rhees, sergeant-at-arms.

———

In the absence of a regular pastor, Dr. C.L. Plymate, of Dayton, moderated the congregational meeting for election of officers of the First Presbyterian Church yesterday. Elected elders were, J. Arthur Graham, Fred L. Griffis, Wilson Lochard and W.R. Minton. George Billing and Harley Knoop were named to the board of trustees and Mrs. C.D.W. Anderson, Mrs. J.C. Carothers and Mrs. Lewis Ranck to the board of deacons. Richard Barber was elected head usher.

50 years ago

April 10, 1970

1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow from Fairlawn High School is Eunice Jean Smith. Jean will graduate from Fairlawn in May, at which time she will receive a specially designed silver charm to honor her achievement.

———

Ida Goode Circle members served the dinner for the April 8 evening meeting of the First United Methodist Church Women’s Society of Christian Service. Offices were presented for the coming year. Mrs. Walter Faulkner will serve as president with Mrs. C.P. Li the vice president. Mrs. Marvin Shreves is the second vice president; Mrs. Arlen McRill, recording secretary; Mrs. Lowell Fowble, treasurer; and Mrs. Dale Jamieson, music.

25 years ago

April 10, 1995

Officials of LeROI International Inc. in Sidney today reported sale of its stock to SIEBE Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire, England, based-SIEBE Plc. LeROI will continue to operate from its headquarters and main manufacturing facility in Sidney. The Sidney plant has grown to 300 employees, said a company spokesman. Further developments concerning the Sidney plant will be announced later.

———

Faced with the prospect of being without a place to rehearse and store costumes in eight months, the Sock & Buskin Players community theater group is looking at options following the Shelby County Commissioners’ recent announcement that they plan to tear down the old Shelby County Children’s Home next year. Three members of the group – Sally Teets, Sherrie Lodge and Debbie Wentz – met with the Shelby County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org