Shelby County: 25th COVID-19 case reported

SIDNEY — The 25th positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Shelby County was reported Thursday night on the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page. The person is a man in his 80s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; one man and three women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and four women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man in his 80s.

Upon notification of a positive COVID-19 case, health department staff will begin a thorough investigation by contacting the person who tested positive and obtaining a list of that person’s close contacts. Those people are then contacted and advised that they need to quarantine at home and monitor symptoms.

No additional personal information about the residents will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.

Also on its Facebook page Thursday night, the agency posted a comment concerning a rumor that a person had died of the COVID-19 virus.

“We have been made aware there are speculations of a death in Shelby County. the health department is not aware of any death related to COVID 19 in Shelby County. Once we are notified of a death we will release the information and update our Facebook page.,” the post stated.