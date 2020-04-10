First grants awarded from Recovery Fund

SIDNEY — Two organizations extending service to local residents during the COVID-19 outbreak received the first grants from the 2020 Recovery Fund administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

SafeHaven received a $500 grant to assist in delivery of meals to those they serve. The grant supports food, paper product and storage container costs, as well as mileage for delivery of hot lunches four days a week. Clients also receive a daily worksheet with coping skills to help them through this time.

Agape Distribution was awarded $3,348 to purchase more than 10,000 boxes of cereal and grocery bags. Families needing assistance will receive three boxes of cereal along with other food. The purchase of new bags replaces Agape’s past practice of recycling bags and lessens the chance disease is spread.

The 2020 Recovery Fund was established by a collaboration of the Community Foundation and Shelby County United Way. More than $51,000 has been given to the fund by the two organizations and several individuals to support local groups providing basic needs. Additional gifts are welcome and may be sent by mailing a check payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with 2020 Recovery Fund written on the memo line or by credit card online at commfoun.com. The United Way’s Text to Give platform is accepting gifts from those who text “Shelby” to 40403.

An online grant application is available to Shelby County charities, churches or governmental entities strictly for their efforts to provide assistance to residents for things such as food, shelter, healthcare or needs resulting from the economic downturn. No money from the fund will to be given directly to individuals.

More information on giving and applying for a grant is available on the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com.