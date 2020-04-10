Salvation Army serves those impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19)

SIDNEY – The Salvation Army in Sidney, located at 419 Buckeye Ave., continues to serve Shelby County during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We, and all Salvation Army locations, are actively responding to a disaster which is unfolding in front of our eyes, and understand that the needs for food, counseling and emergency assistance will continue to increase during this global crisis, and we stand ready to serve,” said Capt. Samantha Lockard, assistant corps officer. “Safety is our top priority for all, and in compliance with state and local authorities, we are adjusting in how we meet those needs at this time.”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has tripled the number of families served through its Food Pantry. This is in part due to the fact The Salvation Army offering food pantry delivery for shut-ins in Shelby County during this pandemic. All food pantry orders are pre-boxed for delivery or pick-up. Anyone in need of food can call to provide an over the phone intake. After intake, delivery or pick-up times will be established. The Salvation Army has also been able to assist individuals with necessary medical and baby supplies.

The Salvation Army’s office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to call 937-492-8412.

“Due to a higher call volume and limited staff, if we cannot answer the phone please leave a message. We will get back to you” said Lockard.

Due to the increased number of families being served through the food pantry, The Salvation Army is running low on food pantry staples. If you would like to support The Salvation Army’s food pantry, consider donating online at https://give.salvationarmy.org/give/280047/#!/donation/checkout or by mailing a check to The Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave., Sidney, OH 45365. Monetary donations will be used to continue providing necessary medical and baby items, as well as purchasing refrigerator and freezer items.

“During this pandemic, The Salvation Army has the ability to assist the residents of Shelby county in unique ways” said Lockard. “The community has asked for cloth face masks and thanks to various crafters within our staff and the community, 70 masks have been donated around Shelby County so far.”

During the month of March, The Salvation Army served 113 families: 58 received delivery, 134 people received personal hygiene items, three received necessary medical items, and three received necessary baby items.