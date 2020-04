One vehicle crash

Houston firefighters responded to a one vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Stoker Road near Houston at around 9:19 a.m. on Friday, April 10. The driver of the car is from Tipp City. They suffered a medical emergency which caused them to swerve off the road twice before leaving it a third time and crashing into a small tree. Houston rescue transported the man to a hospital. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.