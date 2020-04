Easter flowers

Jim Abbott, of Sidney, picks up sticks in front of his house on Riverside Drive on Thursday, April 10. Blooming magnolia flowers give the yard a strong Easter look. Abbott believes the house was built around 1894 and was owned by the Milligan family. Abbott, who was born and raised in Sidney, has lived in the house for 45 years and has seven children. Abbott planted the magnolia tree next to the house and two magnolia bushes in the front yard.