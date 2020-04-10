Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, April 13, in council chambers. Council members the option of teleconferencing in to the meeting. This will be council’s first virtual meeting.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance authorizing adjustments in the 2020 appropriations and a motion to authorize the village administrator to temporarily modify essential employee work schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. Committee reports along with departmental reports will be presented.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, April 15, at 6:45 p.m. In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with just a few staff physically present to manage the online meeting. Members of the public including the press may watch the meeting on the board’s Facebook Live video feed; no member of the public will be admitted to the board office. Members of the public including the press who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by watching the Facebook Live feed. Questions or comments may be submitted via text or voicemail to 937-265-8589 during the live session. Questions or comments received after the live session has ended may be addressed by board staff or at the subsequent board meeting. The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.

Russia Board of Education

RUSSIA — The Russia Local Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. in the media center via a Zoom meeting setting.

Any community member who would like to attend the meeting via Zoom should send a request to Superintendent Steve Rose by Wednesday at 4 p.m. and he’ll email you the link. His email is srose@russiaschool.org.