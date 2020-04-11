125 years

April 11, 1895

The Pampel fish pond near Dawson was drained yesterday and a large supply of fish secured. There were 400 people present and quite a number from Sidney.

———

Lime crude oil is rapidly rising in price. It is now selling at five times as much as it was sold at when first discovered.

100 years ago

April 11, 1920

Mayor Forsyth in a communication to council last night told members they should be progressive enough to recognize that the city must grow beyond its present boundaries if housing facilities are to be provided. He urged that steps be taken to consider the annexation of areas in East Sidney and the Syndicate addition. The mayor noted the present scarcity of homes is the result of failure to respond to normal growth of the community.

———

The canal feeder which runs through Sidney and which supplies water to the reservoir from which the city of Piqua obtains its water supply, is practically dry as a result of the collapse of the west abutment of the aqueduct over Plum Creek, three miles northeast of Sidney. Operations at the Lockington conservancy dam have also been halted as a result of the break.

75 years ago

April 11, 1945

A number of rural area residents appeared before council at its regular meeting last night voicing objections to the present ordinance which will make daylight savings time effective the last Sunday of the month. The results of a poll conducted among farmers recently showed only three among the 250 contacted to be in favor of advancing the clocks one hour.

———

The American Ninth Army stormed into battered Hannover today in a mounting offensive believed to have cut off some 100,000 German troops in The Netherlands.

50 years ago

April 11, 1970

Miss Mildred McDowell was elected president of the Woman’s Bible Club at the April 7 meeting held at the Business Girls Home. Officers serving with Miss McDowell include Miss Mary Inez Pence, vice president; Mrs. Manuel Brown, secretary-treasurer.

———

The vocational education proposal involving five school districts in Shelby County has been given approval by the State Board of Education. Roger McGee, superintendent of the Sidney public schools, was advised this morning that the board had approved the vocational features of the plan at its meeting Monday.

25 years ago

April 11, 1995

RUSSIA – The Russia High School Junior-Senior Prom is scheduled for April 22, reported Barb Cordonnier, prom adviser. Entertainment will be provided by Renegade. Three seniors are in the running for each the queen and king title. The queen candidates include: Teresa Kunk, 18; Rose Mangen, 18; and Jana Monnin, 18. The candidates for king are: Spencer Cordonnier, 19; Wesley Goubeaux, 18; and Thad Monnin, 18.

———

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Village Council Monday gave final approval to plans for a new housing subdivision in the village. Council heard the third reading for the Hudson Lake Estates Subdivision plat and approved an emergency ordinance authorizing the village administrator to enter an agreement with the developer of the subdivision. The agreement pertains to what expenses the village will pay in development.

———

Holly Fridley, 12325 Lochard Road, was recently crowned 1995 Shelby, Auglaize and Mercer County Lamb and Wool Queen. Fridley is a junior at Anna High School and has been a member of Anna Livestock 4-H Club for the past eight years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

