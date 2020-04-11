County reports 26th COVID-19 case

SIDNEY — The 26th positive case of COVID-19 in Shelby County was reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department was announced on its Facebook page Saturday morning. They also released it’s daily update.

The latest case involves a woman in her 40s.

Of the 26 cases, 22 percent involve health care workers and first responders. Six people have recovered and 20 have not. Seven people have been hospitalized.

The Auglaize County Health Department is reporting 11 positive cases. The latest cases are a 40-year-old woman who is self isolating at home; a 26-year-old woman who is self isolating at home; and a 67-year-old woman who is self isolating at homes. All test results were completed by a private laboratory.