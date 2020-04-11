Easter Bunny makes appearance

The Easter Bunny waves to cars as they drive past Pizza Hut along Amsterdam Road on Saturday, April 11. Helping wave to cars is volunteer Dalton Fink, 12, of St. Marys, son of Ashley and Dan Fink. Pizza Hut was going to have an Easter Egg hunt before the Novel Coronavirus made for a change of plans. Their pizza delivery workers have been delivering some of the eggs with ordered pizzas that were originally meant for the egg hunt.