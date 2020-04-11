Special delivery

The Easter Bunny along with B-Squared Hair Studio employee Carmen Gephart and B-Squared Hair Studio owner Bethany Bolton, both of Sidney, deliver Easter baskets to a house in Sidney on Saturday, April 11. B-Squared Hair Studio sold over 100 Easter cookie kits to raise the money to buy 70 Easter baskets. With the Easter Bunny they delivered the baskets to 25 households in Sidney that have children that are less fortunate. B-Squared Hair Studio was shut down along with all other hair salons by a state-mandate to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.