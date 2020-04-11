A joint drive by birthday

Carter Johnson-Young, left, son of Kelli Davis and Steve Young, who turns 14 on April 16, and Kenadee Davis, both of Sidney, daughter of Kelli Davis and Joshua Davis, who turned 8 on April 9, had a joint drive by birthday party on Saturday, April 11. The two children have been in isolation from friends, family, school and sports for 4 weeks to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_image0-1-.jpeg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_image2.jpeg

