Telecommunicators week underway

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is celebrating the second full week of April (April 12-18) as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.

“During this time of uncertainty due to the COVID – 19 virus the telecommunicators are counted on even more than ever. They could be the vital link between someone dealing with serious medical issues and the first responders that desperately need critical information in order to help the citizen and them stay safe,” said Police Chief William Balling.

“It takes a special strength to be the voice of calm when lives are on the line. To take control in an emergency using just a telephone. To get the right kind of help to the right location. To give instructions that makes a difference, no matter what the situation. Every minute, every day, 9-1-1- professionals like telecommunicators promise callers that you will stay on the line with them until help arrives. The truth is that when telecommunicators are talking with people help has already arrived,” Balling said. “Please join me in thanking them for all that they do.”