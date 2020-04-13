‘Give Help Now’ portal launches to match community volunteers for COVID-19 response

DAYTON – The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA), in partnership with Declare, United Way – Dayton and Montgomery County Emergency Management has created a streamlined process for individuals to volunteer in essential activities are staffed with the appropriate medical and non-medical volunteers.

“As the Dayton region plans for the surge in COVID-19 patients, our hospitals and community agencies know there will be a need for additional help outside their current staff in order to meet the needs,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

The Dayton Chapters of United Way and Declare worked together to create a portal with unified forms so there is a centralized way for individuals to submit their information. There are separate forms for medical or non-medical volunteers as well as organizations requesting volunteers. Organizations will be granted access to volunteer information to outreach directly, creating a streamlined, rapid process to match with individuals with organizations that need help.

“As so many in our community find themselves in urgent need, it has been an honor to partner so closely with United Way, Montgomery County EMA and so many others to help staff mission-critical volunteer activities,” said Caleb Ingram, executive director of Declare.

The process is specifically in response to COVID-19 and will only support efforts considered “essential,” supporting a basic human need (hunger, shelter, physical & mental health, etc). Each volunteer will be required to meet the age, health and professional requirements of the organization they serve.

“At this critical time, we know there are many in our community looking for safe ways to volunteer with healthcare and social service partners who are serving our community in this unprecedented time of need,” Hackenbracht said. These partnering organizations have also worked together to embed the same forms in each of their individual websites so there is a unified process within each of their networks for a wider reach.

For the general public to give help: https://declare.org/givehelp

For healthcare workers: https://declare.org/givemedicalhelp

Hospitals/healthcare or other essential organizations to request help: https://declare.org/gethelp

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) is a member-service organization representing 29 hospitals and health systems in the Dayton region. GDAHA collaborates with its members to improve the delivery of healthcare services in Auglaize, Butler, Darke, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in West Central Ohio.