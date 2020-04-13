Houston Community Association holds April meeting online

HOUSTON — Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) the Houston Community Association trustees decided to hold their April meeting online.

The Homemade Noodle fundraiser dinner that was held in March was once again a success and the association thanks the community for their continued support. The 50/50 drawing was won by Ms. Benning.

Trustees discussed rentals for March and April. Three were canceled for each month. One was postponed for a year and there are three more that need to be verified what they want to do.

Anyone interested in renting the building can call the new number at 937-419-4197. Chris Helman is the association’s temporary rental agent.

The association is still in need of trustees. The paid positions of janitor and rental agent are also available. Anyone interested can contact Phil Cozad at 937-658-2860 for more information.

The next meeting will be held May 6 at 7 p.m. If there is still a stay at home order from Gov. DeWine at that time, the normal face-to-face meeting will not take place. More information about this will be available as the date gets closer.