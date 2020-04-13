COVID-19 survivors needed for blood donations

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is now recruiting eligible COVID-19 survivors to donate Convalescent Plasma (CCP). Their antibody-rich plasma has the potential to save the lives of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Information for donors and physicians is on the CBC website www.GivingBlood.org. Potential CCP donors can review the eligibility criteria and doctors can complete the form needed to qualify the potential donor for the program.

Plasma from COVID-19 survivors is transfused to people with life-threatening coronavirus infection. The antibodies present in convalescent plasma are proteins that may help them fight the infection.

Blood Supply Update

The regional blood supply remains at an adequate level due mainly to unprecedented low usage at area hospitals. But in the meantime, blood drive cancellations continue to escalate with 122 blood drives cancelled, with a projected loss of nearly 4,531 units.

There are many unknowns ahead as COVID-19 infection reaches its peak. Community Blood Center must prepare for the potential impact on the blood supply by asking donors to keep their commitment and make appointments to donate at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

The CBC is setting strict limits on capacity at blood drives to enforce social distancing for the safety of all donors and staff members, and to avoid over-collection on certain days. If donors find all appointments filled, they are asked to please schedule on a different day.

Dayton Donor Center hours are Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Blood Drive Schedule

Wednesday, April 15

• Atrium Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, Middletown, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• CMH Regional Health System, 610 West Main St., Wilmington, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

• Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 212 South Front St., Hamilton, noon to 6:30 p.m.

• Eaton Community Church, 813 Camden Road, Eaton, 1 to 7 p.m.

• Fairborn Government Center, 44 West Hebble Ave., Fairborn, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Friday, April 17

• Montgomery County Environmental Services, 1850 Spaulding Road, Dayton, noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

• Piqua Harley-Davidson, 1501 East Ash St., Piqua, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Tri-Village Rescue Services, 320 North Main St., New Madison, 8 a.m. to noon

• Medway Church, 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle, 8 a.m. to noon

The blood supply is safe, and it is safe to donate. Donors must be in good health. People with any cough or cold symptoms should not come to a blood drive. Take your temperature before coming to a blood drive. There are no reported cases of coronavirus transmission through blood transfusion.

To donate, donors must:

• Provide photo ID that includes their full name (past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card)

• Be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org)

• Weigh a minimum of 110 pounds

• Be in good physical health

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Appointments can be made at www.DonorTime.com.