Shelby County records 28th COVID-19 case

SIDNEY — Three positive cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County were reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department on its Facebook page Saturday bringing the county’s count to 28. No other cases have been reported through Monday afternoon.

The latest cases involve a woman in her 60s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; two men and two women in their 30s; one man and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man in his 80s.

Upon notification of a positive COVID-19 case, health department staff will begin a thorough investigation by contacting the person who tested positive and obtaining a list of that person’s close contacts. Those people are then contacted and advised that they need to quarantine at home and monitor symptoms.

No additional personal information about the residents will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.

Monday morning, the department released its daily update. Twenty-five percent of those testing positive are health are workers and first responders.

Six people have recovered, while 22 have not. Seven people have been hospitalized while 21 have not required hospitalization.

The Auglaize County Health Department is reporting 14 positive cases. The latest cases are a 40-year-old woman who is self isolating at home; a 26-year-old woman who is self isolating at home; a 67-year-old woman who is self isolating at home; a 72-year-old man who is being treated at a hospital; an 82-year-old woman who is hospitalized: and a 53-year-old man who is self isolating at home. All test results were completed by a private laboratory.

One person has died in Auglaize County.

In Darke County, 49 people have tested positive with seven hospitalizations. There have been ine deaths. In Miami County, 121 people have tested positive, with 45 hospitalizations. They have recorded 15 deaths. In Logan County, eight people have tested positive with two of them hospitalized.

Statewide, Monday afternoon, there are 6,975 positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio. A total of 2,033 people have been hospitalized, with 613 of them in ICU. There are currently 898 people hospitalized. Ages of those testing positive range from less than a year old to 101 years of age.

There have been 274 deaths in the state.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_28-cases.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_April-13-update.jpg