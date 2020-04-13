Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:30 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Keith’s Truck & Trailer on state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of the theft of equipment from trucks.

-9:11 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in which tires on three vehicles were cut at 4181 Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-12:48 a.m.: scam. A possible scam was reported at 17537 Sharp Road in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-6:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Eaglebridge Company on Michigan Street on the report of the theft of items from a company truck.

-5:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report at 218 Robb St. in Jackson Township.

-3:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of West South Street in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of a cellphone.

-2:33 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a report of a fight on the side of the roadway at mile marker 94 on Interstate 75.

-3:03 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police with a pursuit at McKinley Avenue at Virginia in Clinton Township.

SATURDAY

-10:15 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies received a report someone was walking up to front doors at Smith Road at state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-8:10 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies received a report someone was looking though the windows at 307 W. Pike St. in Jackson Township.

-1:33 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies received a report someone in a white pickup truck was stopping at residences asking if campers were for sale in the 100 block of South Liberty Street in Loramie Township.

-8:19 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a phone harassment report at 18488 Herring Road in Salem Township.

-5:35 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about things crashing and barking dogs at a residence in the 3900 block of state Route 66B in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-9:25 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies received a report someone stopped to ask if a camper was for sale at 1591 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-8:23 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report four-wheelers were driven through a field at Dawson Road at Stoker Road.

-7:46 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 2901 Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-6:34 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched on the report of a fight on the side I-75 north at mile marker 88. According to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle containing the people reported about had began to leave the side of the road when the responding deputy turned around to make contact. The report said when the deputy pulled the vehicle over he was told an intoxicated passenger had earlier gotten out of the vehicle to urinate and then had a mental break down, making it difficult to get the male back into the vehicle. The deputy was informed they were only a couple of hours away from their destination and everything was fine at that point.

-6:10 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to a report the caller accidentally shot himself in the leg at a residence in the 17900 block of Herring Road in Salem Township. According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, the caller told deputies he dropped his old, western-style revolver in his bedroom, which caused the gun to go off and hit him in the lower leg. Upon investigating the incident, the report said the it appeared the firearm was accidentally discharged.

-4:45 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 3225 Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report a vehicle on the property was not being allowed to removed by the owner, who did not live there. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, a male who claimed to be staying with a family member at the residence said he was working on his vehicle in the yard when he got into a verbal argument with a friend of a family member. He told the responding deputy he was not allowed to get his vehicle to the street so he could have it towed away. A vehicle that was parked behind the caller’s vehicle was moved while deputies were on the scene and then a tow truck arrived. The tow truck and the vehicle owner left without incident.

Crashes

Caleb Malachi Moyer, 20, of Huntsville, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:05 a.m.

Malachi was traveling northbound on Strong Road when he went off the roadway to the left and hit a guardrail. His vehicle then traveled down the embankment and came to final stop on its top in a small stream. Moyer left the scene of the crash.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:21 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to Fort Loramie Village Offices on Elm Street on the report a vehicle was being followed.

-4:40 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to the report of a crash at the Inn Between on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:04 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 21500 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-12:03 p.m.: wash down. Botkins Fire and Police responded to conduct a wash down on North Main Street at West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-noon: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 500 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-6:25 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 400 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-4:24 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Black Foot Trail in Washington Township.

-11:05 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 17200 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-3:05 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire and deputies responded to the 13000 block of Strong Road in Jackson Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries.

FRIDAY

–9:46 to 11:45 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to two calls in the 21000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-9:28 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township and Minster Life Squad responded to the 8000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-8:54 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17200 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

