Shelby County recovery number doubles overnight

SIDNEY — The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in Shelby County doubled overnight.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s daily update posted on its Facebook page, 12 people have recovered from the virus, while 16 have not recovered. The number of recovered patients Monday was six people.

Six people have been hospitalized while 22 have not been hospitalized.

No new cases have been reported since Saturday. There are 28 positive cases in the county.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; two men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man in his 80s.