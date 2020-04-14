Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft at 10810 Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

-11:25 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Gearhart Road in Clinton Township on the report a male was trying to get through a fence to allegedly get his truck.

-8:27 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of threats or harassment at 12227 Lee Drive in McLean Township.

MONDAY

-10:12 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the report a suspicious pickup truck kept driving by 10972 Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:45 a.m.: counterfeiting. Minster Police received a report from Minster Bank on West Fourth Street a local business had deposited a fake $20. Minster Police Sgt. Brian Drexler said they received a “heads up” from the bank that fake money is circulating. Minster Police warns people to be aware of the money they receive.

MONDAY

-3:04 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to the report a truck hit US Bank’s drive through on South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:49 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5500 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

MONDAY

-11:10 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

The front and back of a fake $20 bill turned into the Minster Police Department after it was deposited by a Minster business at a Minster Bank. Minster Police warns people on their Facebook page Tuesday, April 14, to be aware fake money is circulating. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_20front.jpg The front and back of a fake $20 bill turned into the Minster Police Department after it was deposited by a Minster business at a Minster Bank. Minster Police warns people on their Facebook page Tuesday, April 14, to be aware fake money is circulating. Courtesy photo The front and back of a fake $20 bill turned into the Minster Police Department after it was deposited by a Minster business at a Minster Bank. Minster Police warns people on their Facebook page Tuesday, April 14, to be aware fake money is circulating. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_20back.jpg The front and back of a fake $20 bill turned into the Minster Police Department after it was deposited by a Minster business at a Minster Bank. Minster Police warns people on their Facebook page Tuesday, April 14, to be aware fake money is circulating. Courtesy photo

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.