Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-1:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft at 10810 Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.
-11:25 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Gearhart Road in Clinton Township on the report a male was trying to get through a fence to allegedly get his truck.
-8:27 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of threats or harassment at 12227 Lee Drive in McLean Township.
MONDAY
-10:12 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the report a suspicious pickup truck kept driving by 10972 Commanche Drive in Washington Township.
Village log
TUESDAY
-9:45 a.m.: counterfeiting. Minster Police received a report from Minster Bank on West Fourth Street a local business had deposited a fake $20. Minster Police Sgt. Brian Drexler said they received a “heads up” from the bank that fake money is circulating. Minster Police warns people to be aware of the money they receive.
MONDAY
-3:04 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to the report a truck hit US Bank’s drive through on South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-4:49 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5500 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.
MONDAY
-11:10 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.
