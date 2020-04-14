Blood drive location changed

SIDNEY — Since The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is closed, the blood drive will be held at the Sidney Apostolic Temple, 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22, 2020.

The Community Blood bank will be notifying all that are already scheduled. Donors must have appointments and wear a facemask.

City of Sidney temporarily delays I&I Program

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a unique set of circumstances which has prompted the city to re-negotiate its Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) reduction plan with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Ohio EPA has recently approved the city’s request to delay the plan by one year,” said Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough. “We understand the financial impact this program has on our residents and the concerns some have about having outside contractors on their property during the pandemic and were extremely happy the Ohio EPA understood and approved our request to temporarily delay the work.”

For work to be completed by private property owners, the revised plan will have no change on Areas 1-3; both inspections and repairs in these areas were to have been complete by April 30, 2019. The revisions will affect Area 4 through Area 21. For Areas 4 and 5 there will be no change to the inspection due dates; inspection work in those areas was to be complete by April 30, 2018, and April 30, 2019, respectively. Only the repair work deadlines in those areas have changed. The repair deadline in Area 4 has been extended to April 30, 2021. The repair deadline in Area 5 has been extended to April 30, 2022.

The inspection deadline in Area 6 has been extended to April 30, 2021 and the repair deadline has also been extended one year to April 30, 2023. For Areas 7-21, all deadlines have been postponed one year.

The city developed a 21-year program as a part of a three-pronged strategy designed to remove sources of clean water from both public and private sources and improve the city’s wastewater treatment process. To learn more about the city’s I&I program, visit: https://www.sidneyoh.com/240/Sewer-Inflow-Infiltration.

For additional information about how the COVID-19 pandemic as it pertains to city operations, please visit the city’s COVID-19 Update website at: www.sidneyoh.com/465/COVID-19-Update.

VGW Auxiliary’s social distancing meeting

SIDNEY – VFW 4239 Auxiliary meeting will be held Tuesday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Sidney Vets Center. Members will be practicing social distancing. Election and swearing in of officers will be held, nominations will be accepted. If there are no nominations for officers, the current officers have agreed to continue in their current positions for the 2020-2021 calendar year that begins July 1. Those officers are President Marsha Jones, Senior Vice Richard Chamblis Jr., Vice Linda Long, Secretary/Treasurer Julie Music, Chaplain Shirley Mc Cullough, Conductress Carolyn Vance, Guard Janice Wick, Trustees Jackie Gates, Tam Beavers and Christi Thomas, and Patriotic Instructor Karen Beavers. Also the third quarter audit will be presented by the treasurer and voted on at this time. Officers will keep the meeting as short as possible. Members are asked to try to attend.

Any questions, contact Marsha Jones, auxiliary president 937-.658-4659 or email-marshajones70@yahoo.com.