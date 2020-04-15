Sidney BOE to meet via YouTube

SIDNEY — The Sidney City School Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 6 p.m.

In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually. There will not be anyone physically present at the board office during the meeting so members of the public including the press may watch or listen to the meeting on the Sidney City Schools YouTube page.

The district will share the YouTube link on its Facebook page so that people can get to it that way also. All residents will have access to the district’s YouTube page as long as they have internet access. You do not need a Facebook account to sign on to the YouTube meeting.

It is the district’s hope is to return to live board meetings with the May 18, 2020, meeting but any decision will be made once the stay at home order expires or is extended on May 1, 2020.

Honda issues COVID-19 statement

MARYSVILLE — As the unprecedented economic impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 pandemic worsens, Honda continues to evaluate conditions and make temporary adjustments to its production and business operations in North America.

In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders in many cities and states prevent consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new vehicles. As a result, Honda must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand.

The following actions are in response to the continued steep decline in sales across the automobile and powersports industries:

Automobile

Honda is extending the production suspension for its automobile, engine and transmission plants in Mexico through April 30. Honda began its automobile production suspension in Mexico on March 23.

As previously announced, Honda has suspended production for all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada through May 1. Honda began its automobile production suspension on March 23.

Powersports

As previously announced, Honda of South Carolina Mfg., Inc. (HSC), which produces powersports products including ATVs and side-by-side vehicles, has suspended production through May 1. HSC originally suspended its production on March 26.

Business Operations

The majority of our salaried and support associates at Honda operations in the U.S. will be furloughed for a two-week period.

Due to the fast-changing nature of this situation, we will continue to provide updates on our business impacts and actions on Hondanews.com