How low can you go?

Regular gas was down to $1.09 a gallon at the Gulf gas station in Botkins on Wednesday, April 16. According to the Associate Press a recent OPEC+ deal to cut oil production has oil producers hopeful gas prices will go back up. Russia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and other major oil producing countries agreed to a reduction in oil output. The U.S. also pushed for the deal. There is some doubt as to if the cuts will be enough to substantially raise oil prices.