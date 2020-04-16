Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:25 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 7741 Hughes Road in Washington Township.

-12:24 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 560 Cross Trail in Washington Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-4:09 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to a report lines were down at Osgood Bank on East Park Street in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:54 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 400 block of Brown Road in Orange Township.

-5:59 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Loy Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

