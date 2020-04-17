Tri-County launches Warmline for frontline workers

TROY — A partnership between the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and Recovery & Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio is launching a temporary “warmline” for frontline workers beginning Monday, April 20.

The number of the Frontline Warmline is 937-423-6320. Depending on the caller’s location and phone service, long distance charges may apply. Warmline operators will be available Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

There is no charge for the warmline service, and only general demographic information will be collected to maintain confidentiality.

​”We are hearing many stories about our frontline workers — healthcare workers, first responders, grocery and retail, pharmacy, and other essential workers — facing extraordinary stress as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Terri Becker, executive director of the Tri-County Board.

“We are working with our mental health and substance use treatment providers to find ways to help those most in need,” Becker said. “A warmline is a service we have been able to get going quickly, to respond to the needs of frontline workers feeling stressed, to provide someone to talk to about some coping strategies, and when indicated, be referred to professional counseling.”

Board staff will be reaching out to stores, businesses, first responder departments, hospitals and others in the coming days to promote the use of the warmline. Printable posters are available for download on the Tri-County Board’s website at www.tcbmds.org/frontline.

A warmline is a telephone service where concerned people can talk to a trained operator about matters that do not rise to the level of a crisis. Persons in crisis should call the 24/7 Tri-County Crisis Hotline toll-free at 800-351-7347. The Crisis Hotline is also operated by RWC under contract with the Tri-County Board.

The Mental Health HOPE Line, 855-276-HOPE (4673), is a general warmline operated by SafeHaven Inc. Hours are Monday-Friday 4 to 11 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 4 to 8 p.m.