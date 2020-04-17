Sidney yard waste collection to begin on May 4

SIDNEY — Republic Services will begin weekly pickup of yard waste, starting Monday, May 4.

Earlier this month the city of Sidney announced the cancellation of yard waste collection in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city learned Friday, April 17, yard waste collections will resume. Yard waste will be picked up on the same day as residential solid waste.

Residents are reminded of the following yard waste collection regulations:

• Brush must be no more than 4 feet long and 2 inches in diameter. Brush must be tied in manageable bundles with rope or twine (no wire is permitted). Bundles must not exceed 60 pounds

• Grass clippings must be contained in metal or plastic cans, or bio-degradable paper bags. Bio-degradable paper bags may be purchased at the revenue collections office for $0.50 each (in sets of 5). If cans are used, a 35-gallon or smaller can with handles is recommended. Do not over stuff containers as bags or cans that exceed 60 pounds will not be picked up.

• Grass and brush should be set at least 8 feet from regular trash containers, preferably on the opposite side of your driveway.

• Residents on cart trash collection system must follow these guidelines but are not required to purchase yard waste tags.

• Residents on the low volume bag trash collection system must have a “yard waste tag” attached to each bag or can of grass and bundled brush. Yard waste tags can be purchased for $1.97 each (in sets of 5) at the city of Sidney’s Revenue Collections Office at 201 W. Poplar St. Each yard waste tag may be used only once.

For those residents who may have biodegradable “kraft” yard waste bags that have been exposed to moisture, Republic Services cannot pick up the wet bags. Residents are advised to place the wet yard waste bags inside a garbage can or re-bag the yard waste.

Residents should refer to the city’s Solid Waste website (https://www.sidneyoh.com/274/Solid-Waste) for guidelines on yard waste collection.

For additional information about how the COVID-19 pandemic as it pertains to city operations, please visit the city’s COVID-19 Update website atwww.sidneyoh.com/465/COVID-19-Update