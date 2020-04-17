On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, April 20, at 10 a.m. via a teleconference.

Items on the agenda include reviewing the Primary 2020 funding agreement, USB Drives/Sublease purchase agreement, update on the mail-in process for the Primary Election and Election Day and official canvas meeting dates and times.

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities board meeting will be held via Zoom Monday, April 20, at noon. Anyone wanting to attend the meeting should call 937-638-6701 for instructions.

Items on the agenda include the superintendent’s report, approval of the March minutes and financial report along new business.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City School Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 6 p.m.

In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually. There will not be anyone physically present at the board office during the meeting so members of the public including the press may watch or listen to the meeting on the Sidney City Schools YouTube page.

The district will share the YouTube link on its Facebook page so that people can get to it that way also. All residents will have access to the district’s YouTube page as long as they have internet access. You do not need a Facebook account to sign on to the YouTube meeting.

It is the district’s hope is to return to live board meetings with the May 18, 2020, meeting but any decision will be made once the stay at home order expires or is extended on May 1, 2020.

Items on the agenda for Monday’s meeting includes the first reading of revised and new policies for the district, the purchase of a new mower, approving a T-Mobile for Education agreement, hiring of personnel, a resolution for teacher and administrator evaluations, a resolution for a remote learning contingency plan and approving the Latchkey parent/student handbook and employee handbook for 2020-31.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will hold a meeting on Monday, April 20, at 3 p.m.

As city offices are closed to the public in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted by electronic means.

The commission will consider the request of the Shelby County Commissioners, on behalf of adjacent property owners, to petition for the vacation of a portion of the north-south alley, west of Highland Avenue, and south of Campbell Road.

The request of Robert Spearman will be considered for a revision to the buffer and transition plan for the east property line of the property at 2234 Wapakoneta Ave.

The commission will consider the request of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of Cargill, for the replat of nine parcels to create one new lot on the west side of Vandemark Road and at the cul-de-sac terminus of Industrial Drive in the I-2, general industrial district.

The final case before the commission Monday will be the request of the city of Sidney for the approval of a replat of two lots to create one new lot at the intersection of Apache Drive and Sherri Ann Avenue in the R-2, single and two-family residence district.

Anyone who would like to join the meeting should call 937-498-8130 to get the meeting ID and phone number.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston Board of Education will conduct a monthly meeting on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 7 p.m. Agenda items will include approval of graduates; approval of policies; and personnel business.

The meeting will be conducted via electronic means. If you would like a link to the meeting, contact Supt. Ryan Maier at rmaier@hardinhouston.org.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education will meet Monday, April 20, at 7 p.m. in the school gym so social distancing can be observed.

Items on the agenda include approving the list of graduates in the Class of 2020; updating the board policy manual; school sponsored summer overnight experience; an executive session for employment of a public employee; accepting the resignation of Rachel Borchers; hiring parttime seasonal maintenance employees; and hearing reports from the maintenance, bu and custodial departments, elementary school principal and high school principal.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, April 20, at p.m. in the elementary school’s large group room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, treasurer, elementary school principal, high school principal, Ohio Schools Facilities update, approve remote learning resolution, approve Read for a First Time updated policies, approve personnel recommendations and approve a three-year contract with the Minster Teachers Association, which includes a reopener for economic issues for next year.

Shelby County Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission Executive Committee will meet via telecommunicating Friday, April 24, at 12:15 p.m. for its monthly meeting.

Items on the agenda include approved surveys and the director’s report.

The next full commission meeting is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.