125 years

April 18, 1895

The board of education met last night. The new members were present and sworn in. Several efforts were made to organize, but members are equally divided politically and each party had candidates, and the board adjourned without selecting officers for the next term.

100 years ago

April 18, 1920

The Miami Valley Gas and Fuel Co. has issued a circular calling the attention of its customers to the ordinance introduced at the last meeting of council to fix and regulate the price of natural gas in Sidney, and asking them to use their influence to defeat the ordinance.

Railroad officials and brotherhood chiefs expressed confidence today that the unauthorized railroad strike would soon end.

75 years ago

April 18, 1945

One hundred and ninety-eight additional names, accumulated since last November, are to be placed soon on the Shelby County honor roll in the court square, together with 25 names of men who have died in service since that time.

Members of city council heard both pros and cons on a time change for the city, when they held a special meeting on the question last night. A petition from 11 local manufacturers urged council to adopt the faster war time, while delegations of rural areas residents voiced strong objections to such a change.

50 years ago

April 18, 1970

John Frantz, 93, of 215 West Court Street, long time Shelby County road contractor and farmer, died Tuesday. Starting in the contracting business in 1902, Mr. Frantz built numerous bridges in Darke and surrounding counties and many hard-surface highways in the 1920s and 30s after locating in Shelby County. Mr. Frantz was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Ohio Contractors’ Association in 1967.

25 years ago

April 18, 1995

A team of Sidney youngsters recently combined to place first in the Ohio State Youth Bowling Association Regional 2 tournament, held in Covington. The five competed in the 12-and-under age group. The team includes Adam Vestal, Brandon Vestal, Matt Mitchell, Jonathon Hoover and Derek Rose.

Two new members of the Shelby County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) took the oath of office during Wednesday’s meeting. Walter Wright of Houston Road became the new representative from Loramie Township. Paul Leig of Campbell Road in Sidney become the new representative from Clinton Township.

HOUSTON – “Jailhouse Rock” will be the theme when the Houston High School junior prom is held Saturday night. Candidates for prom king and queen are seniors: Jack Kacin, Krista Watercutter, Travis Kenton, Ambrosia Ritter, Herb Laughman and Jessica Blue.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

