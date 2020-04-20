Sidney firefighter retires

Sidney firefighter Steve O’Meara, of Sidney, addresses his coworkers during his retirement ceremony at Sidney Fire Station 1 on Monday, April 20. O’Meara has been a firefighter for 32 years. O’Meara was a fire chief in the U.S. Air Force reserves. He was stationed as the fire chief of a fire station in Iraq from 2003-2004. The flag used in O’Meara’s retirement ceremony is the same flag that was flying at his fire station in Iraq when Saddam Hussein was captured.