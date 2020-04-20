County: No new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — No new positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported over the weekend in Shelby County. The number of people who have recovered from the virus remains at 18, The total number of positive cases is still 29.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported Monday morning that sic people remain hospitalized. The announcement was made during its daily update posting on Facebook.

Twenty-four percent of the confirmed cases in the county are health care workers and first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; two men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man and one woman in their 80s.

Auglaize County has 23 positive cases, with six hospitalizations and two deaths. In Miami County, there are 131 positive cases with 47 hospitalizations. There have been 22 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 57 positive cases as been recorded with 10 hospitalizations. There have been 11 deaths in the county. Logan County has 13 positive cases with two hospitalizations.

During Monday’s update by Dr. Amy Acton, it was announced the state has 12,516 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,653 have been hospitalized with 798 admitted to the ICU.

There have been 509 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.