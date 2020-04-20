Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:59 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police and deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries after a semitrailer crashed onto its side.

-10:11 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a scam report at 8424 Lochard Road in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-2:21 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies received a report a suspicious female stopped for directions to Sidney at 12500 Wones Road in Jackson Township.

-8:38 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Rising Sun Express on South Main Street on the report of a theft from a semi the previous night.

-2:07 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 3291 State Route 29 in Franklin Township.

SATURDAY

-8:34 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a scam report at 40121 Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-7:56 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report people were riding horses in the caller’s field at 5300 Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township.

-3:52 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a cyberbullying complaint at 13398 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-3:48 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report a stop sign was spray painted at McClure Road at State Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township.

Village log

SATURDAY

-9:38 p.m.: prowlers. Jackson Center Police responded to 417 James St. in Jackson Township on the report someone was walking around and looking into the home’s windows.

-6:41 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to the report of the theft of a credit card in the 300 block of North Ohio Street in Jackson Township.

-11:25 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police received a report of a suspicious person at Trojan’s Den Pizza on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:35 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.

-12:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-9:24 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the report trees were on fire in the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-7:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of Young Street.

-6:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to mile marker 107 on Interstate 75 south.

-3:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-11:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

-2:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-5:49 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 12506 State Route 52 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

