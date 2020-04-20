Sidney turns on lights for seniors

A view of Sidney Memorial Stadium on Monday night. The school and all other members of the Miami Valley League turned on lights at their stadiums in a symbolic event to honor seniors who have had their year cut short due to statewide school closures. Schools buildings in Ohio have been closed for over a month as a result of efforts to slow the spread COVID-19, and all sporting events and practices have been barred by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. The state extended school closures for the rest of the academic year on Monday, which will force the OHSAA to cancel spring sports. Similar symbolic light displays have been put on at schools around the country, including in Michigan and Pennsylvania last weekend. Many other schools in Ohio participated Monday night.

