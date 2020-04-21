125 years

April 21, 1895

This week has been fair week with the citizens of Botkins and vicinity and many are the people who have gathered there during the afternoons and evenings to partake of the hospitality of the Catholic congregation of that village.

100 years ago

April 21, 1920

On display in the window of Vertner’s Hardware store, is an exhibit of army equipment, including a Browning machine gun. The gun will shoot 650 shots per minute and will be demonstrated by the recruiting officers who are here with the display.

75 years ago

April 21, 1945

The Jackson Center council took action at its meeting last night to retain “slow time” for that community. The action came in response to a large delegation of farmers headed by Russell Sayre, who were present at the meeting to request the action.

———

The Navy announced today that Ernie Pyle, famed war correspondent, was killed yesterday during the battle for Okinawa.

———

The story of the life of George Washington Carver and the significance it bears, formed the background for the talk given by Rev. J.F. Mittermaier, of Anna, when he spoke at the regular luncheon meeting of the Sidney Kiwanis Club yesterday at the Hotel Wagner.

50 years ago

April 21, 1970

Sister Mary Rosaire, principal at Sidney Holy Angels High School, is announcing the 1970 valedictorian and salutatorian for graduation exercises to be held May 24. Chosen as valedictorian is Sue Ann Schneider. Terry Crusey is the salutatorian.

———

The Rev. James Merrifield was elected president of the Parkwood Parents-Teachers Organization during the Thursday evening meeting of the group. Completing the elected slate of officers are Courtney Coffing, vice president; Mrs. Hugh Bonnoront, secretary, and Mrs. Clayton Alexander, treasurer.

25 years ago

April 21, 1995

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – A former soldier was arrested Friday and accused of bombing the federal office building in an apparent attempt to exact vengeance against the U.S. government for the cult disaster at Waco, Texas, precisely two years earlier. A second man surrendered in Kansas. Timothy McVeigh, 27, was arrested by the FBI at a small-town Oklahoma jail where he had spent two days on minor traffic and weapons charges.

———

A request for a $7,750 loan by a woman who wants to open a nightclub for teenagers will be one of several items on the agenda for Monday night’s Sidney City Council meeting. Pamela Driskell is seeking the loan through the city’s Revolving Loan Fund, as part of her plan to open Huggermuggers, which would be located in the Sidney Plaza. If approved by council, the loan would be repaid over five years at 7 percent interest. Huggermuggers would include a full-service restaurant, music, arcade games, dancing and pool tables.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

