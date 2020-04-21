Grants awarded from Recovery Fund

SIDNEY — A second round of 2020 Recovery Fund grant awards has been announced. The 2020 Recovery Fund is administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Random Acts of Christian Kindness (RACK), based in Russia, received $2,000 to assist local single-parent families with expenses such as home or auto repair, medications, utilities and food. The grant was contingent upon RACK raising a match of $2,000 from donors, which they were able to do.

Wilson Health Foundation was awarded $17,852 to purchase four portable HEPA Care units for patient rooms. The units are air scrubbers, pulling viruses particles out of the air and making it safer for the patient and medical staff. The units are usable during the COVID-19 outbreak and for future patients suffering from respiratory diseases.

The 2020 Recovery Fund was established by a collaboration of the Community Foundation and Shelby County United Way to assist local organizations helping with human service needs during the COVID-19 outbreak. More than $66,000 has been given to the fund and grants totaling $23,700 have been disbursed. Additional gifts are welcome and may be sent by mailing a check payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with 2020 Recovery Fund written on the memo line or by credit card online at commfoun.com. The United Way’s Text to Give platform is accepting gifts from those who text “Shelby” to 40403.

An online grant application is available to Shelby County charities, churches or governmental entities strictly for their efforts to provide assistance to residents for things such as food, shelter, healthcare or needs resulting from the economic downturn. No money from the fund will to be given directly to individuals.

More information on giving and applying for a grant is available on the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com.