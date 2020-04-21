Salvation Army still serving Shelby County

SIDNEY — The Salvation Army in Sidney, located at 419 Buckeye Ave., continues to serve Shelby County during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since April 1, The Salvation Army has served 58 families totaling 154 people through the food pantry. On top of the food pantry boxes, The Salvation Army has been able to provide personal hygiene items, baby items, medical necessities, and homemade face masks. Food pantry delivery services are still available for shut-in in Shelby County.

“The Salvation Army has been blessed with the necessary resources to keep providing for Shelby County, due to the generous support of the community” said Capt. Samantha Lockard. “The outpouring of love and support has allowed us to add services during these challenging days.”

The Salvation Army has established a “Registry for Good” through Walmart.com. Anyone interested in supporting The Salvation Army’s ability to provide for Shelby County, can purchase needed items and have them shipped directly to The Salvation Army. The registry can be found at bit.ly/SidneySAfood.

Monetary donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army or processed online at https://give.salvationarmy.org/give/280047/#!/donation/checkout .

Anyone in need of assistance can call The Salvation Army at 937-492-8412, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.