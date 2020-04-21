Blood drive takes safety measures

Michael Dillon, of Minster, has blood drawn by Team Leader Crystal Gudell, of Greentown, Ind., during a community blood drive held in the Minster High School gym on Monday, April 20. The blood drive was hosted by the Auglaize County Farm Bureau and worked by the American Red Cross. Everyone was required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and hands sanitized before entering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Dillon has given blood since he was in high school. When asked why he gives blood Dillon said his “son had heart surgery at one point in his life and that has continued to motivate me.”