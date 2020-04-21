A census reminder

Shelby County has put up a billboard next to Tim Horton’s encouraging people to take the census. As of Tuesday, April 21 57.7% of Shelby County residents have responded to the census. According to the United State Census 2020 web page the census is used to determine how many congressional representatives a state gets and how much federal money states get for various programs and projects. Billions in federal money is given out each year. A low response rate could mean less money for a community.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News