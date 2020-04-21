County: Recovery number increases

SIDNEY — Two more Shelby County residents have recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19). The total number of recovered patients is 21 according to the daily updated posted by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department on its Facebook page.

There are 29 cases of COVID-19 in the county. Six people remain hospitalized.

Twenty-four percent of the confirmed cases in the county are health care workers and first responders.

No new cases have been reported in the county since April 16.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; two men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man and one woman in their 80s.

Auglaize County has 23 positive cases, with six hospitalizations and three deaths. The third death is a 72-year-old man. In Miami County, there are 133 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 22 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 58 positive cases as been recorded with 12. hospitalizations. There have been 11 deaths in the county. Logan County has 13 positive cases with two hospitalizations.

During Tuesday’s update by Dr. Amy Acton, it was announced the state has 13,250 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,779 have been hospitalized with 838 admitted to the ICU.

There have been 557 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.