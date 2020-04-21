Hardin-Houston approves contracts for staff members

The Hardin-Houston Board of Education has approved the following students as 2020 graduates:
Kyle Wesley James Allen
Rockelle Elaine Anderson
Brennan Andrew Arnold
Nathaniel James Arseneau
Clayten Patrick Barga
Andrew David Biddle
Regan Louise Bolden
Madalynn Alycea-Caye Brewer
Donald Charles Crawford
Jaclyn Nicolle Curtis
Elijah Blake Douglas
Jairon William Douglas
Brooke Leann Duncum
Joseph Robert Charles Earl
Andrew Kim Elson
Hayley Nicole Ely
Kaitlyn Ann Marie Fishel
Allisen Michelle Foster
Alexandra Jean Freytag
Jadeyn Brianna Goings
Killian Joseph Gray
Stephen Matthew Hall
Kendra Ann Hecht
Hannah Grace Hollinger
Andrew Blake Holscher
Kayla Marie Huber
Chelsea Elizabeth Ike
Blake Andrew Jacobs
Wesley Shane Jester
Abigail Harmony Johnson
Kayleigh Suzanne Juillerat
Ryan Howard Kies
Tyler Eugene Kies
Kenneth Carl Knapke
Brandi Diane Kunk
Joshua Cole Langenkamp
Lydia Faith Lentz
Ruslan Alexandrovich Maksimov
Jordan Elizabeth-Mae Manuel
Patrick Thomas Meiring
Preston Allen Meiring
Michael Edward Myers
Kenneth Austin Nash
Jennifer Lynn Oliver
Jake Dawson Pence
Elijah James Perkins
David Joseph Pickering
Chalen Anthony Pistole
Cole Timothy Pitchford
Wyatt Joseph Poling
Matthew Lawrence Rice-Hartzell
Ashlynn Ranae Roberts-Engley
Kaylen Lance Sarver
Charles John Schemmel
Eve Sharon Rozine Siegel
Hailey Breanna Slife
Ethan William Smith
April Ann Stammen
Madison Elaine Stant
Makayla Kathryn Stangel
Jonathan Benjamin Steiner
Corey Andrew Tingler
Nathan Matthew Webb
Mackenzie Francis Wenrick
Adam Robert Winner
Serenity Grace Wissman
Andrew David Young
HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education approved numerous contracts for staff members during its April 20 meeting.
Certified staff Glenn Brown, Mark Platfoot, Abby Pleiman, Lauren Schwieterman, Kara Smith, Samantha Smith and Jill York each received five-year limited contracts. Leslie Heintz received a three-year limited contract while Trevor Barhorst, Danielle Francis and Danielle Poeppelman received one-year limited contracts.
For classified staff, secretary Michelle Garber and bus driver Louis Reindel received continuing contracts.
Bus driver Anthony Sell and cafeteria workers Belinda Hoelscher, Karen Ballou, Janis Ryan, Donna Feight and Karen Hardin received two-year limited contracts.
Teacher aides Beulah Clark, Terry Ewing, Peggy Roeth, Jackie Selover, Joan Lichtenberg, Nicole Hartings, Sara Mowery, Stephanie Duncum, Sarah Hembree and Jennifer Turner received two-year limited contracts.
Custodians Amanda Hammer and Karen Hardin received two-year, as-needed contracts. Transportation aides Belinda Hoelscher, Carol Couchot and Donna Feight received one-year, as-needed contracts.
The board accepted donations including $500 from Barri Grandey for the board scholarship, $300 from Bill Clark for the board scholarship, $300 from Jason Shaffer for the board scholarship, $150 from Charles and Gail Knouff for athletics in memory of Matt Zircher, and $275.12 from Amerigas for the school days program.
The board approved all treasurer recommendations, approved the memorandum of understanding with Edison State Community College, approved the certified substitute list and accepted the resignation of Lori Bornhorst.
Hardin-Houston’s Board of Education authorized the superintendent and treasurer to make decisions due to the COVID-19 state of emergency, and it authorized the treasurer to honor employment contracts and compensate positions due to COVID-19 state of emergency. The board also adopted the COVID-19 contingency plan.
The board adopted school board policies regarding employment of administrators, gifted education and identification, employment of professional staff, employment of substitutes, employment of personnel in summer school programs, employment of personnel for co-curricular/extra curricular activities, employment of classified staff, employment contracts, drug and alcohol testing of commercial driver’s license holders and other employees who perform safety sensitive functions, graduation requirements, students at risk of not qualifying for a high school diplomas, and authorization to accept and distribute electronic records and to use electronic signatures.
The board also approved the list of 2020 graduates.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 18 in the school’s media center.