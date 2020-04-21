Hardin-Houston approves contracts for staff members

The Hardin-Houston Board of Education has approved the following students as 2020 graduates:

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education approved numerous contracts for staff members during its April 20 meeting.

Certified staff Glenn Brown, Mark Platfoot, Abby Pleiman, Lauren Schwieterman, Kara Smith, Samantha Smith and Jill York each received five-year limited contracts. Leslie Heintz received a three-year limited contract while Trevor Barhorst, Danielle Francis and Danielle Poeppelman received one-year limited contracts.

For classified staff, secretary Michelle Garber and bus driver Louis Reindel received continuing contracts.

Bus driver Anthony Sell and cafeteria workers Belinda Hoelscher, Karen Ballou, Janis Ryan, Donna Feight and Karen Hardin received two-year limited contracts.

Teacher aides Beulah Clark, Terry Ewing, Peggy Roeth, Jackie Selover, Joan Lichtenberg, Nicole Hartings, Sara Mowery, Stephanie Duncum, Sarah Hembree and Jennifer Turner received two-year limited contracts.

Custodians Amanda Hammer and Karen Hardin received two-year, as-needed contracts. Transportation aides Belinda Hoelscher, Carol Couchot and Donna Feight received one-year, as-needed contracts.

The board accepted donations including $500 from Barri Grandey for the board scholarship, $300 from Bill Clark for the board scholarship, $300 from Jason Shaffer for the board scholarship, $150 from Charles and Gail Knouff for athletics in memory of Matt Zircher, and $275.12 from Amerigas for the school days program.

The board approved all treasurer recommendations, approved the memorandum of understanding with Edison State Community College, approved the certified substitute list and accepted the resignation of Lori Bornhorst.

Hardin-Houston’s Board of Education authorized the superintendent and treasurer to make decisions due to the COVID-19 state of emergency, and it authorized the treasurer to honor employment contracts and compensate positions due to COVID-19 state of emergency. The board also adopted the COVID-19 contingency plan.

The board adopted school board policies regarding employment of administrators, gifted education and identification, employment of professional staff, employment of substitutes, employment of personnel in summer school programs, employment of personnel for co-curricular/extra curricular activities, employment of classified staff, employment contracts, drug and alcohol testing of commercial driver’s license holders and other employees who perform safety sensitive functions, graduation requirements, students at risk of not qualifying for a high school diplomas, and authorization to accept and distribute electronic records and to use electronic signatures.

The board also approved the list of 2020 graduates.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 18 in the school’s media center.